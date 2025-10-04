Women's ODI World Cup: India set for big meeting versus Pakistan

COLOMBO: Dark. Gloomy. Occasional lightning with steady showers. It was the mood of the R Premadasa Stadium on Saturday, with both Australia and Sri Lanka going through a frustrating wait in their respective dressing rooms. Even before one entered the city, the skyline of Colombo was covered with dark clouds; the floodlights at the venue was the only bright spot.

In many ways, it seemed indicative of what lies ahead for cricket over the weekend. A Australia-Sri Lanka contest, which was called off due to rain, followed by the much-anticipated India versus Pakistan tie. Never before has there been so many expectations and attention in the build-up to an India-Pakistan women’s game. With good reason; the Women in Blue have beaten Pakistan in all 11 ODIs the two teams have played. There is no on-field rivalry as such.

However, the off-field drama that happened over the last month during the Men’s T20 Asia Cup has followed the women to the World Cup. Inevitably so. It started in Chandigarh during the second ODI between India and Australia, where Deepti Sharma was asked about the no-handshake policy and whether the women would follow the same. Though at this point it seems like they would, Sharma sidestepped the question, saying they are focusing on the series.

During the captains' media day in Bengaluru, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was asked the same question, and she said the attention is on the tournament opener before adding, “Our main focus is on that because that game is going to set the tone for us. And secondly, all the teams are equally important. We can only control the things we can control. We are here to play cricket and our main focus is on cricket. We are not going to entertain anything else on the field because we are here to play cricket and our main focus will remain on cricket only," said Kaur.