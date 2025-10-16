Wake-up call for everyone: Coach Senthilnathan after TN reduced to 18/5

CHENNAI: After Ishan Kishan's 173 that took Jharkhand to 419, Tamil Nadu got off to a shocking start as they were reduced to 18/5 on the second day of the Ranji Trophy match played in Coimbatore.

Tamil Nadu head coach M Senthilnathan called it a "wake-up call" as the top-order batters fell like a pack of cards. He said that the batters went for the shots rather than trying to stay in the crease. "...suddenly, when we batted, our batting was a massive collapse; 18/5. No one expected it. I think probably they were trying to play the shots or something like that. They were in a hurry to get the runs. Probably they could have just waited till tea. Probably they could have held the crease. They didn't do it. But still, it's the first game, learning now. So we need to see how much we can save this game from here," said Senthilnathan.

By the time stumps were drawn after rain interruption, RS Ambrish and M Shahrukh Khan were in the middle. "This is the wake-up call for everybody. So we will all come strong. We expect Shahrukh Khan and Ambrish to put some runs on the board on Friday. No other choice. We have to apply ourselves and see how far we can go. That's the most important thing," head coach said.