Pressure mounts on captain Kaur ahead of England clash

CHENNAI: Even as India are getting ready to face England in Indore on Sunday, pressure is building on skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. India are coming on the back of two consecutive losses and need at least two wins in their next three games to ensure a semifinal qualification. They kicked off the tournament with wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan but against tougher opponents like Australia and South Africa, the Women in Blue have fallen short.

While there are serious concerns over their batting approach and team combinations, what has not helped India is the lack of runs from Harmanpreet. In her first World Cup as captain, she has scored only 71 runs in four innings, with an underwhelming average of 17.75. While it might be the case in this tournament, the Indian captain has enjoyed one of her best years with the bat. Scoring 347 runs, including a ton in England in July this year, with a career-best strike rate of 97.65. However, she has not been able to replicate the same in the World Cup.

Sunday could well be the day that changes feels former England captain Nasser Hussain. "Harmanpreet has a fabulous World Cup record, and the bigger the game (like Alyssa Healy), as we have seen at least in the last couple of games, the stats have just come off a little bit. But two games - and she suddenly delivers," he said in a JioStar press room interaction on Friday.