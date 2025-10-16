AIFF misses Oct 15 date, issues new tender terms

CHENNAI: days after its senior men’s national football team failed to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) came under scanner once again due to the lack of action over finding a new partner to run the already delayed 2025-26 Indian Super League (ISL).

Ten ISL clubs on Thursday had written a strongly-worded letter to AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey alleging a breach of trust over the lack of action in commencing the tender process to find a new commercial partner. As submitted to the Supreme Court, the AIFF said that it would conduct an open, fair and transparent tender process, which was set to be done by Wednesday, October 15.