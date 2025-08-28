AIFF may float global tender, ISL likely in December

There seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel for Indian football. At least on paper. The country's premier football league — Indian Super League -- is likely to start this December if everything goes off well. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and its commercial partner Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) have jointly submitted a proposal to the Supreme Court on Thursday, in a bid to resume the 2025-26 ISL season. According to the proposal, the FSDL is ready to let go of the commercial rights to organise and manage the ISL. However, this doesn't indicate that FSDL will be out of AIFF.

As per the proposal submitted to the court, the AIFF will initiate an open, competitive and transparent tendering process to find a new commercial partner. Days after the SC allowed talks to continue, senior AIFF officials met with FSDL representatives in Bengaluru on August 25.

The joint submission of AIFF-FSDL to SC touched upon starting the season with the Super Cup. "To ensure the timely commencement of the football calendar and to maintain competitive continuity, it has been agreed that the 2025–26 season may begin with the Super Cup or another domestic competition directly under AIFF’s control, after an adequate pre-season period," said the submission.