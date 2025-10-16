ISL clubs concerned over AIFF's delay in finding new commercial partner

CHENNAI: DAYS after its senior men's national football team failed to qualify to the AFC Asian Cup, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) have been subject to embarrassment, over the lack of action over finding a new partner to run the already delayed 2025-26 Indian Super League (ISL).
Ten ISL clubs on Thursday had written a strongly-worded letter to AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey alleging a breach of trust over the lack of action in commencing the tender process to find a new commercial partner. As submitted to the Supreme Court, the AIFF said that it would conduct an open, fair and transparent tender process, which was set to be done by Wednesday, October 15.
In the letter, clubs have expressed disappointment over the lack of communication and the resultant lack of action. With the Super Cup being planned from October 25, clubs have made arrangements ranging from new player signings, player salaries, assigning vendors and discussion with sponsors, after the assurance of the governing body to find a new partner to run the league. "However, as of today (Thursday, October 16), there has been no tender document released, no communication on the next steps, and no transparency on where the process currently stands," the letter stated.
This could mean that clubs might stare at another period of uncertainty. Earlier this year, both the AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) had come to a deadlock over extending the Master Rights Agreement which was set to expire on December 8. FSDL had written to clubs that it would not be able to conduct the league, prompting suspension of salaries and first team operations across ISL clubs.
"It is very evident that we are yet to even begin the (tendering) process, let alone complete it. The lack of communication from the AIFF has been deeply disappointing, and the silence surrounding this matter has caused further erosion of confidence among clubs and other stakeholders," the letter went on to state.
Therefore clubs have sought for clarification over the status of the tender process, and the proposed timeline for completing the selection (of the commercial partner). "The continued lack of clarity leaves all stakeholders with no choice but to seek accountability and transparency in the governance of the sport," the letter concluded.
"From what I understand with the situation, the body has not been able to reach a consensus over the criteria for minimum turnover required for a company to participate in the tender. Some members say that a company with Rs 500-crore turnover would be well-suited, while others felt that a turnover of Rs 300 crore or even Rs 100 crore would be enough," a club source told this daily.
If these are to be true, it posts a question mark over whether the body is ready to have another commercial partner to run this league. "We expect immediate action from this. We expect them to float the tenders and get a company to organise the season as soon as possible.
On the said assurance to revive the season, clubs have spent money on signings, and have commenced training. "Salaries of the players may become a burden again. Training camps have now commenced for the Super Cup. But now having to know that they would only train for a minimum of three games would be a waste. Some clubs like Northeast United and Punjab FC have been training for the last three months," the source said.