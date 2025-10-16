ISL clubs concerned over AIFF's delay in finding new commercial partner

CHENNAI: DAYS after its senior men's national football team failed to qualify to the AFC Asian Cup, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) have been subject to embarrassment, over the lack of action over finding a new partner to run the already delayed 2025-26 Indian Super League (ISL).

Ten ISL clubs on Thursday had written a strongly-worded letter to AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey alleging a breach of trust over the lack of action in commencing the tender process to find a new commercial partner. As submitted to the Supreme Court, the AIFF said that it would conduct an open, fair and transparent tender process, which was set to be done by Wednesday, October 15.

In the letter, clubs have expressed disappointment over the lack of communication and the resultant lack of action. With the Super Cup being planned from October 25, clubs have made arrangements ranging from new player signings, player salaries, assigning vendors and discussion with sponsors, after the assurance of the governing body to find a new partner to run the league. "However, as of today (Thursday, October 16), there has been no tender document released, no communication on the next steps, and no transparency on where the process currently stands," the letter stated.

This could mean that clubs might stare at another period of uncertainty. Earlier this year, both the AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) had come to a deadlock over extending the Master Rights Agreement which was set to expire on December 8. FSDL had written to clubs that it would not be able to conduct the league, prompting suspension of salaries and first team operations across ISL clubs.