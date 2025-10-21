Brit and Aura: How Tazmin and Wolvaardt are pushing each other to scale new peaks

CHENNAI: As Tazmin Brits slapped Piumi Wathsala over the ropes to seal a ten-wicket win in a rain-affected game against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday, her opening partner and South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt let out a sigh of relief. Wolvaardt shared a shoulder hug and fist bump with Brits before walking off the field knowing that they are another inch closer to sealing the semifinal spot in the Women's Cricket World Cup. It was confirmed a day later when the Pakistan versus New Zealand clash was washed out on Saturday.
Over the last couple of years, it has become a familiar sight. Brits and Wolvaardt sharing fist bumps and laughs in the middle and winning matches for South Africa. Since the beginning of 2023 no other batting pair have made more ODI runs (1705) together than these two have. In fact, individually, Wolvaardt (1638) and Brits (1351) are only behind Smriti Mandhana (1949) among top run-getters in this period. And since 2023, Brits average 46.58 with a strike rate of 89.64 while Wolvaardt operates with 56.48 average and 81.41 strike rate.
This is in contrast to their record till the end of 2022. Wolvaardt, while always being the consistent accumulator, was operating at a strike rate of 68.41 in her first 80 matches (till 2022). Brits, on the other hand, had 229 runs to show for at 19.08 average in 12 innings. Things have changed drastically since and for the better. While individually they have given their blood and sweat and everything to upskill themselves, it is hard to ignore how these two extremely contrasting have complimented each other, helping them and the team succeed.
Wolvaardt is the most text book batter in the world. Brits is unorthodox. Her injuries and operations prevent her from playing certain shots but she is powerful, and can make an impact with the bat. Brits felt that the difference in their approaches help them a fair bit. "Maybe a bowler doesn't always know how to bowl a certain ball to a certain player. Because we are different in that sense of where we place the ball and how we play the shots. A lot of times, they have to maybe think or change the field," Brits explained in a conversation with this daily. "We have been batting with each other for quite some time. She's actually improved her game as well. She's actually become a bit more aggressive. So we feed off each other. If she's going well, then I may just anchor the role. And if I'm going well, she may be the anchor. At the end of the day, we just look at the power play, and try to get the team in that to the best position. After that we are just different batters," she added.
What has also helped the duo in this time is the several batting camps they had together with coach Baakier Abrahams. "He definitely made it like we have a lot more batting camps where in the past, we used to only have just like all-round camps. We are looking at footage, stats, because a lot of times I didn't know my strike rate was, let's say only 60. You think you had one good game, and then the strike rate was 100. But in the meantime, the other games made it go to 60. That was the biggest thing for me.
"And with Wolfie, I think she always had that capability. I mean, she's world class. She's played cricket for a very long time. She's played in all the leagues. She also knows all the bowlers. That's also nice to have because she can also give that insight and that information and passes it on as captain. I think we all are just trying to better yourself in general. So if it's your day, it's your day and you must pick up your hand and make the runs or take the wickets. But she has definitely worked hard. I think she's a perfectionist and she strives for the best and that also plays in her favour," explained Brits.
At the start of the tournament, Brits, who was coming with a purple patch, was worried about law of averages. She got her century in the second game but Wolvaardt took time to get going. The skipper's first fifty came against India before she followed it another in Colombo on Friday. "It hasn't been the best tournament for me overall. So very nice to hit a few - obviously reduced game. So, I just sort of thought normal T20 plans. So, Taz and I just went out as if it was a normal T20 and both got off to decent starts and just kept going," Wolvaardt said after the match.
Indeed. With a confirmed semifinal spot, the duo have picked up momentum at the right time and will want to take it forward.