Brit and Aura: How Tazmin and Wolvaardt are pushing each other to scale new peaks

Wolvaardt is the most text book batter in the world. Brits is unorthodox. Her injuries and operations prevent her from playing certain shots but she is powerful, and can make an impact with the bat. Brits felt that the difference in their approaches help them a fair bit. "Maybe a bowler doesn't always know how to bowl a certain ball to a certain player. Because we are different in that sense of where we place the ball and how we play the shots. A lot of times, they have to maybe think or change the field," Brits explained in a conversation with this daily. "We have been batting with each other for quite some time. She's actually improved her game as well. She's actually become a bit more aggressive. So we feed off each other. If she's going well, then I may just anchor the role. And if I'm going well, she may be the anchor. At the end of the day, we just look at the power play, and try to get the team in that to the best position. After that we are just different batters," she added.

What has also helped the duo in this time is the several batting camps they had together with coach Baakier Abrahams. "He definitely made it like we have a lot more batting camps where in the past, we used to only have just like all-round camps. We are looking at footage, stats, because a lot of times I didn't know my strike rate was, let's say only 60. You think you had one good game, and then the strike rate was 100. But in the meantime, the other games made it go to 60. That was the biggest thing for me.

"And with Wolfie, I think she always had that capability. I mean, she's world class. She's played cricket for a very long time. She's played in all the leagues. She also knows all the bowlers. That's also nice to have because she can also give that insight and that information and passes it on as captain. I think we all are just trying to better yourself in general. So if it's your day, it's your day and you must pick up your hand and make the runs or take the wickets. But she has definitely worked hard. I think she's a perfectionist and she strives for the best and that also plays in her favour," explained Brits.