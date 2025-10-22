Fallible India desperate for New Zealand scalp in virtual Women's World Cup quarterfinal

NAVI MUMBAI: A fallible India will look to be in control of their fate and seal the last semifinal berth in what would effectively be a virtual quarterfinal against a sprightly New Zealand, in the Women's World Cup here on Thursday.

Harmanpreet Kaur's side would become the fourth team to book the semifinal berth if they get the better of the White Ferns here on the familiar mat of the DY Patil Stadium. But any more errors like in each of their previous three outings will leave India dependent on other scenarios.

If India lose to New Zealand, they will need England to beat the White Ferns and then must also win their final group league match against Bangladesh to make the cut.

With three defeats in a row against each of this World Cup's semifinalists -- Australia, South Africa and England -- India have repeatedly cracked under pressure, often after being in complete control.

While both Australia and South Africa exposed India's bowling skills and depth with spirited chases, the biggest shocker came in Indore, which captain Harmanpreet described as a heartbreak when her side failed to make 56 from 54 balls with seven wickets intact on a belter of a track.

India's problems go beyond playing combinations with the sixth bowling option in mind, as the camp grapples to handle the pressure of a home World Cup.