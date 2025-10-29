SKY's form under scanner ahead of OZ T20Is

CHENNAI: WITH just a few months to go before India and Sri Lanka co-host the 2026 T20 World Cup, Gautam Gambhir’s men will hope that momentum they had gained during the Asia Cup triumph continues into the crucial five-match T20I series against Australia.

Coming into this series, skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s form with the bat has been a subject of debate. He is currently going through a lean patch with the bat, scoring only 100 runs in 12 innings this year. His performances in the Asia Cup was also a cause of concern, scoring only 72 runs in seven innings.

Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel, explained the importance of his form in this series. “It is important that Surya finds form for the team. If he gets runs, he can completely destroy the opposition. So it will be very important for the team,” he said during a media interaction facilitated. by JioStar on Tuesday.