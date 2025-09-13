New-look Pak gear up for their toughest challenge

CHENNAI: Every time India and Pakistan take on each other on a cricket field, the cricketing world comes to a standstill. The on-field rivalry hasn't been the same in recent years, but the geo-political situation and the passion that comes with it has made it one of, if not the most, money-minting cricketing contests in the world.
This time, as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side is gearing up to take on a new-look Pakistan in the Asia Cup at Dubai on Sunday, the tension, albeit perceived in the air, is higher than ever in the past decade. Since the cross-border tensions in April-May, both teams have not played each other in any sport. Calls for boycott have risen in the lead up to the Asia Cup clash as well, but the BCCI has stood firm that they are following the government advisory — that they will not play bilaterals but contest in multination events. At the pre-tournament press conference, both captains — Yadav and Salman Agha — maintained that there was no need for any specific messaging and the usual controlled on-field aggression would be on display.
While India are coming on the back of a dominating win against United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, Pakistan have just one day after their tie versus Oman on Friday. The Agha-led side have been through some major changes, both in personnel and approach, and India will be aware of it. Since Mike Hesson took over as head coach, the brand of cricket is contrary to that employed by previous coaches. That, however, comes at the risk of losing wickets.
With a reasonably good outing in the tri-series which concluded on September 7, Pakistan are expected to continue the same approach. Former Pakistan captain and bowling great Wasim Akram felt that intent to win is key, irrespective of the outcome. “They might win six or seven. But yes, it's intent that matters. I don't mind people losing in the process. But the intent of this young side is better. They don't go for their averages. They are more worried about the strike rate. In the process, they might get out for 80-odd runs. But again, the intent matters. Eventually, they will get there,” Akram explained in an interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network.
One of the key concerns will be facing the Indian spin attack. Considering pitch getting drier due to sweltering heat, It would only help the spinners' cause more. “If you don’t judge their bowling by their hands, whether it is a back of the hand or googly, if you read it after they have pitched then it will be too late," he observed.
And Akram's fears are valid. In India's dominating win over hosts United Arab Emirates, spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy were the star performers. While Kuldeep constantly delivered flippers on good lengths outside off, Varun restricted the flow of runs, with his floaters coming in late, forcing the batters to make mistakes.
Dealing with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will also be a herculean task for Pakistan. "It will be tough for both openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan against Bumrah. But they don't have to go nuts on him. They need to look for a boundary and then go four or five runs an over and try to attack the other end," Akram noted.
With India’s bowling attack mostly looking sorted, there is room for improvement for Pakistan. Left-arm spinner Mohammed Niwaz (10 wickets) and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed (six wickets) did well in the tri-series, but Shaheen Shah Afridi's was left wanting for more as he mustered four wickets in as many matches. “Shaheen has been playing for the last six, seven years or more. So he should be the mentor himself. He's one of the most experienced bowlers. He is the leader of the pack and of course, we have Abrar, who has been bowling really well. And Nawaz is in good nick too,” Akram said. Although Afridi was one of the few bowlers with an economy less than six in the tri-series, his strike rate was far from good there (21.00).
With searing hot conditions in Dubai, Akram felt an average score of 175-180 runs would be a 'winning score.' "And if you want to chase against Indian bowlers, in an high-octane game, you should not get bogged down by the two top spinners in the middle overs," he said.
