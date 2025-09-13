New-look Pak gear up for their toughest challenge

CHENNAI: Every time India and Pakistan take on each other on a cricket field, the cricketing world comes to a standstill. The on-field rivalry hasn't been the same in recent years, but the geo-political situation and the passion that comes with it has made it one of, if not the most, money-minting cricketing contests in the world.

This time, as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side is gearing up to take on a new-look Pakistan in the Asia Cup at Dubai on Sunday, the tension, albeit perceived in the air, is higher than ever in the past decade. Since the cross-border tensions in April-May, both teams have not played each other in any sport. Calls for boycott have risen in the lead up to the Asia Cup clash as well, but the BCCI has stood firm that they are following the government advisory — that they will not play bilaterals but contest in multination events. At the pre-tournament press conference, both captains — Yadav and Salman Agha — maintained that there was no need for any specific messaging and the usual controlled on-field aggression would be on display.

While India are coming on the back of a dominating win against United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, Pakistan have just one day after their tie versus Oman on Friday. The Agha-led side have been through some major changes, both in personnel and approach, and India will be aware of it. Since Mike Hesson took over as head coach, the brand of cricket is contrary to that employed by previous coaches. That, however, comes at the risk of losing wickets.

With a reasonably good outing in the tri-series which concluded on September 7, Pakistan are expected to continue the same approach. Former Pakistan captain and bowling great Wasim Akram felt that intent to win is key, irrespective of the outcome. “They might win six or seven. But yes, it's intent that matters. I don't mind people losing in the process. But the intent of this young side is better. They don't go for their averages. They are more worried about the strike rate. In the process, they might get out for 80-odd runs. But again, the intent matters. Eventually, they will get there,” Akram explained in an interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network.