Wasim Akram tells Pakistan, India to forget noise and 'enjoy' Asia Cup clash

DUBAI: Pace bowling great Wasim Akram has urged Pakistan and India's cricketers to ignore the noise and enjoy the game when they meet in a highly charged Asia Cup T20 match on Sunday.

The Group A match in Dubai is the first clash on the cricket field between the countries since a military conflict four months ago took relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours to their lowest point in decades.

India resisted calls to boycott the match between the pair, who have not played in any bilateral series since deadly attacks in Mumbai 2008 were blamed on Pakistan militants.

"Enjoy, it's a game of cricket," legendary left-armer Akram told AFP of the match, which potentially could be the first of three high-octane meetings between the countries in the T20 tournament.

"Forget about everything other than cricket. One team will win, and one team will lose," he said.

"Just enjoy the moment if you win the game. Pressure will come, enjoy that and show discipline because this is just a game. It's for both teams and for both sets of fans."

A full house of 25,000 is expected at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Akram recalled how he thrived in such pressure situations during his 19-year international career.