Afghan voice amongst stalwarts: Commentator Farhad's tale

CHENNAI: Ravi Shastri, Ian Bishop and Harsha Bhogle are few of the names celebrated for their vivid descriptions of cricket matches in recent memory. While many ardently listen to what they say, thanks to their right choice of words, one, from Afghanistan, felt that the intricacies surrounding the cricket from where he hails is not fully captured or understood.

He is Ahmad Farhad Fidai, who became the first Afghan commentator for a multilateral cricket tournament. On Monday, Farhad sat for his first match between UAE and Oman in the Asia Cup, which the former won by 42 runs.

Farhad is not the first commentator from Afghanistan. Current bowling coach Hamid Hasan and Norman Mirza have commentated on a few bilateral matches. However, Farhad's constant presence for the past few years has earned him a place amongst decorated names in the commentary panel in the ongoing T20I tournament which began on September 9.

"It has been a great honour and a wonderful experience," he told this daily from Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. "I'm looking forward to working with some of the other commentators that I have not worked with yet. Yesterday (Monday) was a great experience working with Sanjay Manjrekar, with Urooj (Mumtaz) from Pakistan and (Matt) Floyd," he added.