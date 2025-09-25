Bumrah in for Windies Test series amidst debate over workload

Gomesh S @ Chennai

IT is official. Less than 90 hours after walking off the field in the Asia Cup final on Sunday, Jasprit Bumrah is set to take part in the first Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 2. The senior pacer, whose workload has been one of the biggest talking points in Indian cricket over the last few months, will be available for both the Tests, confirmed chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Thursday.

"We've had a fair break after England. He didn't play the fifth Test either. So, there's been a bit of a five-week break, and even this tournament has been fairly spaced out until this last week. So, no, he's ready and keen to play both Test matches," Agarkar said at a press conference in Dubai on Thursday.

That, however, was not all of it. Going by the squad named for the two Tests, it seems likely this is the end of the road for Karun Nair, with Devdutt Padikkal coming back from a long injury layoff. The same seems to be the case for senior pacer Mohammed Shami and back-up opener Abhimanyu Easwaran.