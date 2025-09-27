2025 Asia Cup finale: Only win counts as India eye team game against bitter foes Pakistan

DUBAI: Winning isn't everything but for 11 Indian cricketers it would be the only thing on their minds when they take on an unpredictable Pakistan in the Asia Cup final here on Sunday after a high-voltage build-up that has blurred the lines between on-field sport and off-field politics.

In the words of American political activist and author Mike Marqusee, it is "War Minus Shooting".

Over the years, this contest has never lacked in adrenaline, but seldom has it arrived with such a volatile backdrop, where cricket seems inseparably knotted with off-field tension, provocative gestures, and fines slapped on both camps.

Yet, beyond the noise, the cricket itself has been compelling, headlined by Abhishek Sharma's audacious 200-plus strike rate and Kuldeep Yadav's 13 wickets on return.

Sadly, even these feats have often been overshadowed by flash-points and feuds.

It began with India's "No Handshake Policy" in the opening clash, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav turning away at the toss and post match.