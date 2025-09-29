Naqvi responds to PM Modi’s ‘Operation Sindoor on field’ remark: ‘If war was your measure of pride…’

India’s unbeaten run in the Asia Cup 2025 ended with a five-wicket win in the final at the Dubai International Stadium, but the post-match scenes were overshadowed by the conduct of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi.
Amid the rising chatter, Naqvi replied to PM Modi's remark on “Operation Sindoor on the games field.”
Modi had congratulated the team on X, writing, “#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.” The reference to India’s earlier Operation Sindoor, carried out in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, appeared to anger Naqvi, who accused India of dragging war into cricket.
“If war was your measure of pride, history already records your humiliating defeats at Pakistan’s hands. No cricket match can rewrite the truth. Dragging war into sports only exposes your desperation and disgraces the very spirit of the game,” Naqvi wrote in response.
Pakistan’s Interior Minister was scheduled to present the Asia Cup trophy to Suryakumar Yadav’s team after Sunday's final the situation escalated at the presentation ceremony, where India refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi. The Pak Interior Minister then walked away from the stage, carrying the Asia Cup trophy with him to his hotel room, halting proceedings midway. ACC officials had attempted to bring in Emirates Cricket Board chairman Khalid Al Zarooni to hand over the trophy, but Naqvi blocked the move.
The Indian team responded by celebrating in their own style, posing with fictional trophies to mark their victory. Earlier in the tournament, skipper Suryakumar Yadav had dedicated India’s group-stage win to the armed forces, and after the final he announced that he would donate his match fees from all matches to the Indian Army.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) defended the Indian team’s stance, . “So far as the trophy is concerned, India cannot take the trophy from the person who is waging a war against our country,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said. Calling Naqvi’s behaviour “unexpected” and “very childish in nature,” Saikia confirmed that the board would raise a strong protest at the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting in Dubai.
Earlier, Indian players had refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, and Suryakumar did not attend the captains’ photoshoot before the final.
Naqvi now faces widespread criticism for degrading the champions, with the episode leaving a sour note on India’s otherwise flawless campaign.