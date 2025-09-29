Naqvi responds to PM Modi’s ‘Operation Sindoor on field’ remark: ‘If war was your measure of pride…’

India’s unbeaten run in the Asia Cup 2025 ended with a five-wicket win in the final at the Dubai International Stadium, but the post-match scenes were overshadowed by the conduct of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi.

Amid the rising chatter, Naqvi replied to PM Modi's remark on “Operation Sindoor on the games field.”

Modi had congratulated the team on X, writing, “#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.” The reference to India’s earlier Operation Sindoor, carried out in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, appeared to anger Naqvi, who accused India of dragging war into cricket.

“If war was your measure of pride, history already records your humiliating defeats at Pakistan’s hands. No cricket match can rewrite the truth. Dragging war into sports only exposes your desperation and disgraces the very spirit of the game,” Naqvi wrote in response.