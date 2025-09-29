Women's WC: Harmanpreet and Co begin their quest for glory

There was one such occasion three years ago at the Hagley Oval in New Zealand. India were playing South Africa in their last league game of 2022 ODI WC, and a win would have taken them to the semifinals. In a chase that went down to the wire, Harmanpreet, vice-captain at the time, would be in the huddle with Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj, and Smriti Mandhana throughout the last over. However, Deepti overstepped and the Proteas women handed India a loss.

That teary night in Christchurch marked the end of an era and the beginning of a new one. Mithali retired and Harmanpreet took over as all-format captain. A lot has changed since. A new generation of players broke into the set-up, the Women's Premier League came along, paving way for more women to take up the sport as a profession. The likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, and Renuka Singh started to make their mark. And now, they all will come together in this quest for glory. "We now have a lot of experience," Harmanpreet said in the pre-match press conference on Monday. "This group played together for so many years. If I talk about the batting order or bowling department, I think everybody knows their role very well. I think the clarity is there. And as a team, I think we have created so many magic moments for women's cricket that has definitely given us a lot of confidence to do well in ODI cricket also," she added.

There are some chinks in the armour that the team management will have to keep close eye on. India's top two are settled with Mandhana going through a purple patch, but they tend to slow down at the fall of the first wicket. Harleen Deol, who has been batting at the position, used to take her time to settle before accelerating. When it comes off, it looks good, but on pitches that are good for batting, it is important to sustain the momentum.