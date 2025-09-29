Women's World Cup opening ceremony tweaked to honour singing icon Zubeen

GUWAHATI: Zubeen Garg may have left the world but his memories still linger in the hearts of the people. These are not normal times in Assam and the Northeast region. The sudden demise of the singing icon has left the state in utter shock. So much has he touched the lives of people across the spectrum that he has united the entire state in grief. People are still in mourning. They are still shedding tears. Durga Puja has turned into an occasion to pay tribute to him. The next big event in the state — the ICC Women's World Cup that begins here on Tuesday — too will not be normal.
The grand Opening Ceremony planned earlier had to be modified. It will now reflect the sombre mood of the state. "It will begin with a tribute to Zubeen," revealed Devajit Saikia, the BCCI secretary. "Initially, a very colourful programme was planned but because of the singing icon of the entire Northeast and also because of the ongoing mourning period, BCCI with due approval of ICC has decided to have the Opening Ceremony in a solemn manner," said Saikia to a very select few journalists.
The ceremony will be dedicated to Zubeen. "Renowned singers like Shreya Ghoshal, Angarag Papon Mahanta, Joi Barua and a Shillong Chamber Choir will give musical tribute to the late singing superstar through rendition of his immortal numbers," he added. Shreya will also sing the ICC Women's World Cup theme song. The tribute will begin at 1.45 PM and the match begins at 3 PM.
"We have changed all our initial plans. We had planned Shreya's entry with 300 dancer entries and lights and had a lot of Durga Puja themes but we have changed. Papon is not charging anything Joy has diverted his amount to an NGO that is working for Zubeen."
Apart from the tributes, Saikia said that the BCCI is set to felicitate all the captains of the Indian women's team since 1975 during the opening game against Sri Lanka.
The stadium is expected to be full too. "There is a very good response for tickets as well. Saikia said that about 90 per cent tickets are already in the hands of people who are going to come. We have taken advantage of the situation and will elevate Zubeen to an international platform. Our challenge was to bring people during Durga Puja day. Now we know people will come and it will be like a carnival."
Apart from cricket, Tuesday will be a day when Zubeen will take centrestage.
Boost to women's cricket
Saikia also said that the Women's World Cup will help the sport to grow exponentially. "Since Women's Premier League was introduced at the initiative of Jay Shah, then BCCI secretary and now ICC chair, and giving pay parity, there has been a paradigm shift in women's game in every nook and corner of the country," he said. "Hosting of this WC in India in tier two cities including Guwahati will attract more girls to the sport as they along with their parents now see that they can have a professional career by taking up cricket," he said.
Saikia elborated on BCCI's plan as well. "The BCCI already has a robust domestic structure. They now see the structure and being a part of it will provide a lot of platforms to showcase the talent and attract the attention of the selectors not only Indian or state team but also franchises in WPL," he said. "So more opportunities have come up with expansion of women's cricket in India. This ICC tournament will give a fillip to the over all women's game in India," he said.