Women's World Cup opening ceremony tweaked to honour singing icon Zubeen

GUWAHATI: Zubeen Garg may have left the world but his memories still linger in the hearts of the people. These are not normal times in Assam and the Northeast region. The sudden demise of the singing icon has left the state in utter shock. So much has he touched the lives of people across the spectrum that he has united the entire state in grief. People are still in mourning. They are still shedding tears. Durga Puja has turned into an occasion to pay tribute to him. The next big event in the state — the ICC Women's World Cup that begins here on Tuesday — too will not be normal.

The grand Opening Ceremony planned earlier had to be modified. It will now reflect the sombre mood of the state. "It will begin with a tribute to Zubeen," revealed Devajit Saikia, the BCCI secretary. "Initially, a very colourful programme was planned but because of the singing icon of the entire Northeast and also because of the ongoing mourning period, BCCI with due approval of ICC has decided to have the Opening Ceremony in a solemn manner," said Saikia to a very select few journalists.

The ceremony will be dedicated to Zubeen. "Renowned singers like Shreya Ghoshal, Angarag Papon Mahanta, Joi Barua and a Shillong Chamber Choir will give musical tribute to the late singing superstar through rendition of his immortal numbers," he added. Shreya will also sing the ICC Women's World Cup theme song. The tribute will begin at 1.45 PM and the match begins at 3 PM.

"We have changed all our initial plans. We had planned Shreya's entry with 300 dancer entries and lights and had a lot of Durga Puja themes but we have changed. Papon is not charging anything Joy has diverted his amount to an NGO that is working for Zubeen."