All-round impact: India kick off World Cup campaign with a 59-run win

GUWAHATI: Goosebumps, tears, holding gamuchas (Assamese traditional towel) with tributes on Zubeen Garg written on them. The songs of his were sung by Papon , Joy Barua, the Shillong Chamber Choir — all slow and solemn — as the Opening Ceremony of the Women's World Cup here on Tuesday began in an emotionally charged atmosphere.

The entire stadium stood in silence still recuperating from the sudden demise of the regions greatest music icon. There is no Zubeen but his voice remains like an invisible force that's binding the people of the entire region together. The beauty of an artist's ability to transcend the normal and render justice to the highest form of art was visible in every corner of the stadium. On Maha Ashtami (of Durga Puja) day, considered the most auspicious of the festival, there was a sizeable crowd. The heat and humidity together were oppressive, but soon the tributes and the emotions gave way for a good cricket match.

It was a contest that had it all. Early wicket for Sri Lanka, who won the toss and opted to bowl, multiple rain interruptions (overs got reduced to 48 first, and 47 later) followed by a bit of stagnation from the Indian batters, before Inoka Ranaweera created magic. The spinner took three wickets in an over, including that of Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur, reducing India to 121/5. Soon, Richa Ghosh fell and India were in tatters.