'Practical' Venkatesh waits for his chance to win games for RCB

"It does (play on your mind when you are sitting out)," he says. "But, see, this is a professional sport. Not used to sitting out but this is a team environment. And as someone who places the team above everything else, it's my duty to adhere to the environment. We are obviously the defending champions. So to tinker with a combination that has won you a Championship is not always the smartest move. As someone who's walked into a team, it's my duty to understand the dynamics of the team."

This kind of self-awareness — usually lacking in a lot of sportspersons — shines through on multiple occasions. "Money is money," he says. "But, yeah, as long as I understood that it's going to be better for the team, whatever setup, I had to be okay with it. I don't have any other option also."

But he ensures that motivation is on point while he waits in the dugout for his chance. "It's something that you can't prepare for (to wait for that one opportunity)," he says. "But I'm a practical person. I know how things work. When I look at the team, I know there's a realistic chance that I can be benched. That's okay. That's the beauty of the game, it shows you so many things. Even this time, it's important to stay motivated because you can easily get desperate. You can easily lose out on your work ethic. So I train my mind in such a way that I'm going to play every game."