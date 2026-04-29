High Five: Sunrisers on a roll

CHENNAI: When Ryan Rickelton smashed an unbeaten 123 off 55 balls, taking Mumbai Indians to 243/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede, it was just the tonic the five-time champions needed to fight and rescue this campaign.

Rickelton started the season alongside Rohit Sharma, keeping Quinton de Kock out of the XI. After a stellar SA20, the 29-year-old was expected to replicate the same in the IPL. And he did in the very first match with an 81 that led to MI winning their opening game in more than a decade. However, since then, his form, along with MI’s, dropped. Four more games and a De Kock century later, he was dropped.

With one win in just five games, MI was desperate and that led to more changes. De Kock took centrestage. But a wrist injury post the last game meant Rickelton was welcomed back into the XI. The South African, going up against Sunrisers Hyderabad, took it upon himself to stand up for the team on a flat surface. With support from Will Jacks (44) and Hardik Pandya (31), he had done his part. The total was a little shy of what India had posted against England in the T20 World Cup semifinal a few months ago.