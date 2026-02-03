T20 World Cup: Former SA coach says SA very good squad

CHENNAI: Like many, former South African cricketer and renowned coach Eric Simons is excited for the T20 World Cup. He said that the Proteas can be a strong contender for the title, but believed co-hosts India would always remain the favourites. In a chat with this daily, Simons explained more on South Africa's chances and how other teams could fare. Excerpts:

On WC matches played in cricket-crazy country like India?

It is always going to be a more intense tournament when played in India. I expect good wickets as we are seeing in the India New Zealand series and high scores, which gives great entertainment, but also puts pressure on both batters and bowlers as there is no time to rest.