T20 World Cup: Former SA coach says SA very good squad
CHENNAI: Like many, former South African cricketer and renowned coach Eric Simons is excited for the T20 World Cup. He said that the Proteas can be a strong contender for the title, but believed co-hosts India would always remain the favourites. In a chat with this daily, Simons explained more on South Africa's chances and how other teams could fare. Excerpts:
On WC matches played in cricket-crazy country like India?
It is always going to be a more intense tournament when played in India. I expect good wickets as we are seeing in the India New Zealand series and high scores, which gives great entertainment, but also puts pressure on both batters and bowlers as there is no time to rest.
On South Africa's chances
South Africa have a very good squad and so a very good chance. But they are going to have to psychologically be prepared to post large scores and apply more pressure, chase high scores, particularly in the second phase of the tournament. I feel there is enough experience in the squad now to understand conditions and I expect the pitches to be prepared as good contests.
On Proteas squad and key players
I do not think it is weakened with the injury replacements. Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickleton are experienced in the conditions and have just had very good SA20 competition. I feel it is a good squad is because it is not easy to identify members that have to have a good tournament. There is match-winning ability throughout the squad. Having said that I expect Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen to be key players.
On which all-rounders SA will rely on
Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch. Markram will do a job with the ball and his tactical batting has grown tremendously over the last seasons.
On South Africa's key spinner
Keshav Maharaj and George Linde.
On SA20 and how it has helped preparation
The SA20 is an excellent competition and it was really good preparation for the players. There were no easy matches and they will be battle hardened.
On favourites to win World Cup
Difficult to see beyond India. If they can be as successfully aggressive as they have been against New Zealand they are going to be very tough to beat.
On the dark horses
New Zealand, since they always seem to up their game at the ICC tournaments.
On India's preparations after New Zealand series
Yes the NZ seriws was good preparation. Their aggressive play sets a new benchmark.
On Varun Chakravarthy and mystery spinners
I definitely expect him (Varun) to deliver. He has the ability to slow down scoring rates, He has grown to be more accurate and even though the batters are playing him with more confidence he is always a wicket taker.
On the best T20 pacer Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah stands out. He has a simple game plan but his execution of the simple plan separates him from the rest.