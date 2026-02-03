T20 World Cup: India favourites but Aussies have good chance to win: Hussey

CHENNAI: Apart from co-hosts India, Australia are one of the contenders to win the 2026 T20 World Cup. They have an all-round team that has good experience in white-ball cricket. Since the previous edition, they have won 17 and lost just seven of their 24 completed matches.

However, Australia's overall record in the tournament has been mixed. In 2024, they failed to make the semifinal after losing to Afghanistan and India in the Super Eights.

The Aussies have lost a bit of experience heading into this latest edition of the marquee event with the retirement of David Warner, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc and Ashton Agar. But former Australia batter and noted coach Mike Hussey believes that Australia are still a strong side and none can write them off. He said that the T20 format has captured the imagination of the youth all over the world, and the shortest format of the sport has drawn in big crowds. Hussey expects the upcoming event to be an exciting one. "Should be a great tournament. There is huge interest in the game in the sub-continent — India and Sri Lanka, so I believe that the World Cup will be exciting," said Hussey in an exclusive chat with The New Indian Express.