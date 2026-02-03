T20 World Cup: India favourites but Aussies have good chance to win: Hussey

CHENNAI: Apart from co-hosts India, Australia are one of the contenders to win the 2026 T20 World Cup. They have an all-round team that has good experience in white-ball cricket. Since the previous edition, they have won 17 and lost just seven of their 24 completed matches.
However, Australia's overall record in the tournament has been mixed. In 2024, they failed to make the semifinal after losing to Afghanistan and India in the Super Eights.
The Aussies have lost a bit of experience heading into this latest edition of the marquee event with the retirement of David Warner, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc and Ashton Agar. But former Australia batter and noted coach Mike Hussey believes that Australia are still a strong side and none can write them off. He said that the T20 format has captured the imagination of the youth all over the world, and the shortest format of the sport has drawn in big crowds. Hussey expects the upcoming event to be an exciting one. "Should be a great tournament. There is huge interest in the game in the sub-continent — India and Sri Lanka, so I believe that the World Cup will be exciting," said Hussey in an exclusive chat with The New Indian Express.
Hussey felt Australia's big-tournament experiences would come in handy in the shortest version of the game. "Australia have a good chance to lift the trophy. They have lots of power (power-hitters) and experience in sub-continent conditions. So this will come in handy in their campaign," said Hussey, known affectionately as "Mr Cricket".
In T20s, unlike Tests or ODI's, balance of the team is pivotal. One bad over could cost the match as there is no time for recovery. Hussey felt the Australian team has good balance. "Australia have nice balance, they have lots of all-round options. So it boils down to how they use them," noted the CSK batting coach.
Australia have had some power-hitters in the past like Mathew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist who could change the game single-handedly. Hussey expects players like Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head and Tim David to be game-changers. "Well, our key batters will be Marsh, Head and Tim David. They have the game and ability to adapt."
When it comes to the bowling department, Hussey is expecting the likes of Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood to lead the attack. "Well, to me Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood are the bowlers that one needs to watch out."
The current team is also blessed with plenty of all-round options who can make a big difference. "Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell are the two all-rounders who have the experience and can do the job," said Hussey.
Many teams prefer to have five batters, five bowlers (including two all-rounders) and a wicketkeeper to get the combination right. "Not sure which way they (Australia) will go, but I like a long batting order," opined Hussey.
Apart from Australia, Hussey is also keeping a close eye on India, whom he considers to be favourites. "India are a formidable side at home and they should be the favourites. South Africa is a good side and they appear as the dark horse. As far as 200 runs total on a regular basis goes, it depends upon the pitches. Pitches and conditions vary from each and every ground both in India and Sri Lanka."
Talking about India, Shivam Dube will be one of the players who could prove to be a threat for the opposition bowlers. Hussey is no stranger to Dube, having seen his development at CSK. Abhishek Sharma is another player who has caught his eye. "Shivam Dube has been used as a bowler a lot now. He has always been good as a bowling option, but being an impact player in IPL has reduced his opportunities. So it is good to see him bowl well also. Well, Abhishek is a great talent and fearless," signed off Hussey.