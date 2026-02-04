T20 World Cup 2026: With passionate fans behind them, Nepal vow to make a mark

Rohit believes they have shown consistency over last three years when they played the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. He feels it is time for them to show their ability at the biggest stage. "We played a lot of matches against Test playing countries. I think as a group, we have that experience and exposure. It is the time to showcase our skills in front of the world," he told reporters on Tuesday.

A massive celebrity back home, the skipper strongly believes the support of the fans will make a difference. He expects the local Nepalese population to paint the stands across India as well. "Wherever we go and play a match, they come and support us. Last year, we were playing in Australia in Darwin. They came there also to support us. When we came here for the World Cup prep last year, a lot of Nepalese people who were staying here came and supported us. They want us as a team to come and have lunch, dinner, whatever they can afford. They treat us like home. In the 2024 WC, the crowd was packed in Dallas Stadium in the USA. I believe Mumbai is much closer than the USA," Rohit said.

On the cricketing front, they have the challenge cut out. Nepal are in the same group as England, West Indies, Italy, and Scotland and will play all four matches at Wankhede. In Mumbai, the pacers will have some help but predominantly matches are expected to be high-scoring. Their head coach Stuart Law, who took over from Monty Desai, believes their batters have the T20 game to succeed. "Our players do possess a wide range of shots in their armoury. We didn't need to do it against UAE," Law said after the warm-up match when asked about using 360 degree shots. "You play those shots as and when you really need them. You don't just play them because you have got them in the locker. You actually work out the game and I had a good chat with Aarif Sheikh at the 14-over mark. And they said, we just need one over where we can get 15 and they just played proper cricket shots," he added.