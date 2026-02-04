T20 World Cup: View from gallery, not all that good

Sometimes, just sometimes, Akshay Singh (name changed) wishes he wasn't that keen on following the game. He was so involved in cricket his twitter handle was named after a cricket terminology. But every time he wants to watch a game from the Stadium, he considers it 'punishment' because of what and all he has to go through, right from the disorderly queues, the bizarre rules around 'not being able to come back in once you leave' and 'getting roasted in the Sun if you watch a day game (in Kolkata, Pune)'. "You sell an IPL game for over `15 cr but you are telling me you can't afford to build a roof for the fans?"

The Bengaluru sales head is fine with all of that because of 'my passion for the game'. What, though, really gets him is the fact that ticket info is so closely guarded, protected like family heirloom. "Nobody knows when it's going to be out and when it's put out, it gets sold out in 4-5 minutes," he says. He had been planning to watch the Afghanistan vs. New Zealand game in Chennai this weekend and was patiently waiting for tickets to open. "Once it opened, it disappeared in seconds. It's unreal that they opened sales of that match with less than one week to go for match. It's almost like the officials are telling us 'we don't want you here'." For the record, none of the tickets for the Super Eight matches have gone on sale yet. The first Super Eight match is scheduled to begin in the last week of February.

So why is he there? "The atmosphere in Chennai is pretty good, plus it will be a good day out watching two really good teams. The ticket prices are cheap (when compared to other World Cups elsewhere)."

Credit where it's due because the BCCI have ensured that this tournament is going to be inclusive to most fans at a time when the economy is facing headwinds. Most tickets are priced from as low as `300 for the games in Chennai which is a decent price point. It's one of the major wins the BCCI and the state associations over the last few years. For example, in Kolkata, you could have watched an entire day's play between India and South Africa for `60. For context, you would have had to pay close to `15000 for a day of Test in England to watch India. For that amount, you can see an entire season's worth of Test matches in India and still have change for expensive coffee.

Prices will escalate for the semifinals and final but that's understandable.

****