Kohli, Gambhir lead tributes as India clinch record sixth U-19 World Cup

NEW DELHI: India's record-extending sixth U-19 World Cup triumph on Friday drew glowing tributes from across the cricketing fraternity with batting stalwart Virat Kohli and senior men's team head coach Gautam Gambhir praising the dominant show in Harare.

The title-winning campaign was capped by 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's breathtaking innings of 175 off 80 balls in the final, as India outclassed England by 100 runs after posting a daunting 411 for nine.

Congratulating the team, Kohli, who led India to the U19 title in 2008, lauded the country's continued dominance at the age-group level.

"Congratulations to the U-19 Indian team for lifting the World Cup once again. Our domination in the age group cricket and beyond continues. Well done to the whole squad and the support staff," Kohli posted on X.

India head coach Gambhir echoed similar sentiments.

"Proud of you boys! The bright future is here! #IndiaU19," Gambhir wrote.

Former India spinner R Ashwin described the triumph as a reflection of fearless modern-day white-ball cricket.

"A flawless campaign powered by talent, fearlessness and audacity. The white ball game keeps on moving rapidly and this batch of under - 19's have shown us how much more they are willing to push with bat.

"Incredible confidence and skill to be able to do what this @BCCI under 19 team did throughout this campaign. Well done boys. Scary to think of what par scores are going to look like in the future," Ashwin said.