Team combination in focus in wake of Rana's injury; Siraj to join T20 squad

"...the big blow is obvious. If you make a squad of 15 players. You make the squad with a lot of combinations in mind. We made it with that in mind. And if he’s not available for us going forward, then we'll set other combinations. But we have enough players and combinations. Against all the teams that we can make for the tournament. But if we miss him, we'll definitely miss him," the India captain said.

He affirmed India have 11 players for the USA match and a few options to pick from. "We'll see which fast bowlers have done really well for the last one or two years. And who is a bowler who can bat as well. But there's no hard and fast rule that he has to bat. Because if you're expecting someone at No 9 or 10 to come and hit a six. Then what will you do with the top 8 people? What will you tell them? But we'll see. But we do have a few options, we'll pick the best one," he added.

Nevertheless, India have enough spin-bowling all-rounders and all of them including explosive opener Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma can roll their arms over in case of need. Then they also have medium pacer Shivam Dube, who of late has done a fair bit of bowling. However, the unforeseen injuries ahead of any big tournaments are expected to derail any team's plan at least to some extent. Only time will tell how much impact it has on India and their quest for glory.