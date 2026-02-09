T20 World Cup: NZ look to continue momentum vs UAE

"It's just having some consistency in what we're trying to do and we want to continue the momentum from that first game. I think from a position of where we were in that game, I think it was a strong powerplay, we were losing a couple of early wickets. But again, with the ball we were good, with the bat we've been good and it's been consistent with the way we want to play our cricket," Luke Ronchi, NZ's batting coach told in the pre-match press conference.

He revealed that the wicket would be different from that of Sunday's. "It's going to be different soil. The boundary size will also change and then we just have to make those sort of adjustments from there," Ronchi said.

Seifert and Phillips are expected to go the way they have been so far. Ronchi explained that its their way of playing, be it getting past tough situations. "I think you've seen Tim, the way he's been playing recently, he's doing a lot of that. It's being positive, it's understanding his game and what he does best. I think you can go into your shell at times if you lose early wickets, but we've also got to trust within our group to understand that different situations of the game will arise, and the guys are out there and they know the best, I guess, starts to take in that position," explained Ronchi.