Karate kid to UAE cricketer: Alishan packs a punch against one of world's best

CHENNAI: As Alishan Sharafu took the field after United Arab Emirates opener Aryansh Sharma was dimissed, he may have felt a sense of belonging at the fabled MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Donning the number seven jersey at the arena where former India and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is one amongst the most revered, Sharafu seemed destined for a big knock.

He lived up to the billing of being a big hitter, as he scored 55 runs to guide UAE to 173, which seemed a competitive total, before New Zealand decimated the Emirati side by 10 wickets.

"I enjoyed my time out there in the middle and part of me having the number 7 is because of Dhoni and the other one being (Cristiano) Ronaldo. I'm quite happy that it worked out well," he told reporters post match.

Apart from slamming Kiwi pacer Jimmy Neesham and spinner Glenn Phillips off the park, Alishan caught the imaginations of the crowd by the little things he does everytime his shot goes for a boundary or a maximum — adjusting his gloves just like Dhoni does in most instances.

Everything about that knock was close to perfect. He sent Lockie Ferguson's 140 kilometre-an-hour delivery for six, after sending a low full-toss for four in an over. He also stood tall against Matt Henry who is still considered one of the best pacers in the game.

It took a brilliant effort from Mark Chapman from deep mid-wicket to dismiss Sharafu, as he launched a slog shot off Mitchell Santner. Chapman relayed the ball back to Daryl Mitchell, the nearby fielder.

While he might have got the crowd in applause for the catch and his knock, one thing Alishan may have missed is his family. "They are back home in Dubai for my younger brother's board exams," he said.