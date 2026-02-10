T20 World Cup: Finn sparkles in big NZ win

CHENNAI: NEW Zealand batter Tim Seifert got a first-hand experience of what it is like to be on the receiving end of a full-blooded Finn Allen drive. At 97/0 in the 10th over in a chase of 174 against United Arab Emirates at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Allen drilled a yorker-length delivery back to Seifert. The keeper-batter got his hands up to save himself and he just about escaped unscathed even as the ricochet hit his groin, broke the stumps and left both the non-striker and the stumps down.

"He just smacked it straight at me. So, that's his own fault!," Seifert said later. "But it's a bit of a bruise." It was one of the few times when a hapless UAE bowling unit managed a dot ball as the opening partnership of Allen and Seifert won the match on their on, a thrilling exhibition of daring strokeplay resulting in 175 runs off just 15.2 overs (17x4, 8x6).