Regular contests against big teams is need of hour for Nepal

MUMBAI: Since their first international match in March 2014, a T20I against Hong Kong at Chattogram, Nepal have played 113 matches in the shortest format till their edge-of-the-seat thriller against England at the Wankhede Stadium in their World Cup opener.
Despite them being in the scene for almost 12 years, they have played only 14 matches against Test playing nations so far. Ironically, they have not played a single T20I against four out of these 12 countries so far - Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand. And even when they got an opportunity against such teams, it usually came during the multi-team events like T20 World Cups, Asian Games or T20 World Cup Qualifiers. Only West Indies, albeit a relatively weaker team, played a bilateral series against them and Ireland took them on during a series on two different occasions with a few other teams also part of it.
It's not different in ODIs, another format Nepal play. Since their ODI debut in August 2018, Nepal have played 81 matches so far and only five of them have come against Test playing nations. They played a match each against India and Pakistan during the 2023 Asia Cup. They also faced West Indies, Zimbabwe and Ireland once during the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier in the same year.
Nepal were termed as one for the future when they almost defeated South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup only to fall short by one run.
Nepal captain Rohit Paudel was asked a question related to it ahead of their match against Italy in Mumbai and he requested big teams to play them. "My message would be a warm welcome to all those teams in Nepal to come out there and play with us. They will love Kirtipur, Kathmandu if they play against us and they will get a warm welcome in Nepal," Paudel told journalists during a press conference.
The Nepal captain also highlighted the fact how playing against these nations regularly will help them grow. "...after the game against South Africa in the World Cup, we only played a series against West Indies, a Test playing country. And in two years, it shows that we didn't get that exposure and experience which we thought we would get after that World Cup. But unfortunately, we could not get it. So I think that is very important for us to get exposure and experience playing against some of the good teams and testing our skills in front of them so I thought we didn't get that but we were playing games — but if we get an opportunity of playing them regularly in a year I would say not six seven series but at least one or two series so that we can test ourselves in front of them. So that would be very good. So I hope that after this World Cup, it changes."
Enthusiastic fans have been Nepal's biggest strength and their captain felt if teams like India, England and Australia visit them, then it will be great for fans and also a step towards globalisation of the game. "I think it will mean a lot, especially if the Australian team or England team comes to Nepal. That will show world cricket that Nepal also plays cricket, and it plays decent cricket. And this World Cup has shown that. Last World Cup, we played decently. This World Cup, we came back much stronger. So I think if Australia, England, India whoever comes, I think our cricket will grow and it will help to globalise cricket more, so I think it's very important."
West Indies coach Darren Sammy, who had led his team to two T20 World Cup titles, also emphasised the need to help Nepal cricket grow by playing against them regularly. "Just like it's my responsibility to prepare my team. I think it's our responsibility to grow the game in whatever way we can. If that is Australia play Nepal or India play Nepal or West Indies play Nepal, it is our job to help spread the game and grow it, and if giving or playing against the associate teams bring them (up), give them more exposure, gives them an opportunity to see where they are, better themselves, I think is only good for the game," he said.
Somehow, they could not make much of the euphoria two years ago but Nepal now have another opportunity to cause a few upsets and at least qualify for the next stage. That will not only make them a force to reckon with but also help them convince bigger teams to play them apart from the World Cups and continental events.