Regular contests against big teams is need of hour for Nepal

Nepal were termed as one for the future when they almost defeated South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup only to fall short by one run.

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel was asked a question related to it ahead of their match against Italy in Mumbai and he requested big teams to play them. "My message would be a warm welcome to all those teams in Nepal to come out there and play with us. They will love Kirtipur, Kathmandu if they play against us and they will get a warm welcome in Nepal," Paudel told journalists during a press conference.

The Nepal captain also highlighted the fact how playing against these nations regularly will help them grow. "...after the game against South Africa in the World Cup, we only played a series against West Indies, a Test playing country. And in two years, it shows that we didn't get that exposure and experience which we thought we would get after that World Cup. But unfortunately, we could not get it. So I think that is very important for us to get exposure and experience playing against some of the good teams and testing our skills in front of them so I thought we didn't get that but we were playing games — but if we get an opportunity of playing them regularly in a year I would say not six seven series but at least one or two series so that we can test ourselves in front of them. So that would be very good. So I hope that after this World Cup, it changes."