Dropped catches - a wary sign for teams

MUMBAI: The Netherlands' pacer Logan van Beek bowled a full toss which was miscued by Faheem Ashraf of Pakistan towards long off in the T20 World Cup opener in Colombo on February 7.

Even as the ball was in the air, Faheem started praying hard, as he admitted later after the match. Max O'Dowd ran to his right, settled and gripped the ball only for his knee to hit the ground that eventually made the ball pop out of his hands.

At that stage, Pakistan were needing 23 off 11 balls with the last recognised batting pair at the crease. The dropped catch proved dear to the Dutch side as the following four deliveries went for a six, dot, six and four bringing the equation down to five in last over. "Any fan with a brain knows that was the moment that cost us," Dutch pacer Paul van Meekeren later lamented.

The crucial miss meant O'Dowd's Instagram handle was inundated with abuses. O'Dowd confirmed the same while talking to a media outlet and said there were comments that should not have been made to anyone.