Netherlands look for improved show vs injury-hit USA

CHENNAI: THE Netherlands are keen to put up a professional display and improve their bowling in particular when they face United States of America in a Group A match in the T20 World Cup at MA Chidambaram stadium here on Friday night. Netherlands need to win the game in order to keep their Super Eights hopes alive.

Having suffered a narrow defeat to Pakistan in their tournament opener in Colombo, the Dutch bounced back to thrash Namibia in their next outing. Chasing 157, they sealed a seven wicket win with two overs to spare to remain firmly in contention for a place in the next stage.

All-rounder Logan van Beek was confident of a good show by his team and used 'The Tulip' for which Netherlands is famous for as a metaphor and said it was time for the 'Oranje' to blossom and shine at the World Cup.

"The unique thing about a tulip is that there are 15 different varieties and we've got a squad of as many players. It's about the care you put into the soil, the maintenance and the preparation. And, at some point, you want it to bloom. We're now in blooming season when it comes to this World Cup," van Beek said in the pre-match press conference.