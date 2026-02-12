T20 World Cup 2026: Kishan reiterates significance of powerplay hitting before Pak challenge

Kishan also went on to explain the significance of a powerplay, especially in a tournament such as the World Cup. It will be even more crucial when India take the field against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday. The pitches in Sri Lanka have been on the slower side and Kishan will be paramount, especially with uncertainty over Abhishek’s participation in the clash.

“We are all looking to use the power play as much as we can. And we are selecting the bowlers. When first over, if you see, what was Ruben Trumpelmann, he bowled pretty well a few balls, so we did not take charge on that because we knew later on, once the ball stops swinging, maybe we can go for an extra 10 runs in the over instead of scoring 15, we can go for 24 or something.

“Today it was different, tomorrow when we play against Pakistan, it might be different. So we need to assess as soon as possible, know about the wicket more, know about their bowling strength, who's going to bowl when and who we can take on. If it's required for me to take a single and give the strike to someone else, I'll do that as well. So it's important to be aware of the game situation, and I feel if you get a good start in power play, you should always try, and maybe one batter can always go for sixes at any point in time. But I think one of the top three batters is supposed to bat for long. And we have been doing it pretty consistently. And now it's just time for us to be in a good headspace and be calm in the situation. Even if the over did not go our way, we'll just try and look at the situation, look at the bowler who we can charge and who we can just try and rotate strike on.”

Come Sunday, the Indian team management would be hoping that Kishan picks up from where he left off and continues to dominate against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.