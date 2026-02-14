T20 World Cup: India beware, Pakistan's bevy of spinners are primed and waiting

On the pause itself, 'it's a natural pause', he said. In the interview (the in-house video has been shared with this daily), he said he didn't even notice the 'pause' before one of his coaches mentioned it to him. "I learned my bowling with this action," he said. "It's all part of my natural process. And I have made it finer with a lot of practice."

The action is unique because he has 'two elbows'. "It makes my hand really hard to stretch, so that's what's confusing the spectators. In essence, his arm bends naturally thanks to a biological gift. "Every single person commenting on my action should go study the game first," he added in the interview.

One person who knows Usman well back in Pakistan says teams have done themselves an injustice by focusing too much on his action. The person, currently involved in the game, says he can be hit as long as they don't try to generate power from movements (stepping outside the crease, for example). "You have to be inside the crease, wait for him to deliver. The actual mystery element isn't in his action, it's on what comes after that." An analyst who believed a lot in Tariq initially was Prasanna Agoram, the Indian who used to work with him at Quetta.

The other frontline spinner they have is Ahmed, no stranger to Indians. At the Champions Trophy's Ahmed's send off after dismissing Shubman Gill with a beauty became a meme. But the leggie has continued to make a name for himself post that game. Among full members who have bowled in over 15 matches over the last 12 months, his economy of 6.43 is one of the best. He has added some variations but more than that, he has taken to heart an advice given to him by Shane Watson.

Back when Watson was coaching Quetta in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Australian used to tell him 'don't go shopping (for wickets). You will get them irrespective'. But because Ahmed used to try and bowl Hollywood balls, he used to lose his radar every now and then.

Not anymore. Ahmed, Tariq and Co. will be waiting.