From stitching cricket equipment to T20 World Cup: Heyliger's tale

CHENNAI: GUYANA-born Canada pacer Dilon Heyliger's tale is one that can be quite inspiring. While he may not have the magnetic effect of the big names in the sport, he is already a hero to the young children in his village in the Essequibo region. From his humble beginnings in Suddie, where he could not afford equipment, he has given back to the place he grew up by offering cricket kits to talented children in the region. West of Essequibo river where he grew up was a subject of political tension due to neighbouring country Venezuela's attempts to interfere.

Born to a restaurateur and an electrician, Heyliger clang on to cricket from Day One. "There was a cricket ground which was obliquely across from my house. So we just grew up just across the cricket ground. You're always there in the mornings and evenings. That's where I played all my cricket there," he told this daily on Monday. Heyliger felt that sport, especially cricket, provided a "small escape" from daily rigours of life.

"Cricket is a gateway to get out of the region and maybe move to Georgetown or maybe to Trinidad. You always find kids that are talented, but they don't get the opportunity to go to the bigger stage," he said. That is one of the reasons that Heyliger is doing his bit to help the sport grow in the region. After the 2024 T20 World Cup, the pacer went back to his village to provide cricket kits to children in need of them.