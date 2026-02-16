T20 WC: Can't prepare for match situations if forced to train indoors in Canada, says Movva

CHENNAI: India-born Canadian wicketkeeper-batter Shreyas Movva has revealed the difficulties in training in Canada. Weather in Canada is varied across different regions. However, during winter, most parts of the country experiences rain and snow, making it difficult to play cricket outdoors.

"For us, the summer is stars from May and ends by September or October. If you are lucky, you can play till the last week of October. After that, we go indoors. We just practise in the nets,” he said in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

But, practicing there may not help them prepare for situations in matches.

“That is very important for an individual to come up with daily routines. Like, if I go into a match situation, (I need to know) how I can win for the team. That is where we are not able to create that atmosphere. Obviously in the nets, I can improve fundamental things. But (the) situations, how to handle the pressure — these are all the things which we don't get to (do in) indoors,” he said.