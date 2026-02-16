T20 World Cup: Off-colour Babar, Shaheen to be dropped for Namibia clash, says Pakistan team source

KARACHI: Pakistan is set to drop senior players Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi from their next T20 World Cup match against Namibia after the duo's failure to come good in the high-stakes game against India in Colombo, a reliable source in the team management told PTI on Monday.

The source said that Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi conveyed his displeasure over the team's performance in the 61-run loss to India to team manager Naved Akram Cheema.

"The Chairman left the match early at the Premadasa stadium as it became obvious Pakistan were going to face another defeat to India," the source said.

He said Naqvi, through a senior PCB official, also conveyed to the manager that such performances in matches that matter were not understandable or acceptable.