Whatever our team is scoring is the best total on that pitch: Shivam Dube
AHMEDABAD: When the T20 World Cup got underway, the biggest question and talking point was about whether the 300-run mark would be breached and how India could potentially be that team. And there was a good reason for it.
The average team total during the bilaterals against New Zealand was a little over 200, with India even posting 271/5 in Thiruvananthapuram. New Zealand came close with 238/7 but ended up falling short.
A similar kind of ultra-aggressive approach and big totals were expected from India, especially with teams like the Netherlands, Namibia and USA in the same group. However, as they finish the group stage unbeaten, India are yet to cross the 200-run mark in this World Cup.
There have been multiple mini-collapses, lull periods in middle-overs and struggles against spinners. Abhishek Sharma is yet to get off mark, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav have struggled for rhythm to an extent where there are legitimate questions about India’s batting going into the Super 8s.
However, Shivam Dube, who scored a fifty against Netherlands and set up India’s 17-run win, said that the pitches have not been the best to bat on. He also added that whatever India posted across Mumbai, New Delhi, Colombo and Ahmedabad is the best total any team could score on that particular pitch. “We know that what runs we are scoring on wickets, it's one of the best scores. Like today on this wicket we scored 190-plus, and on this wicket it was not easy to hit, not from us but any of the team who would be playing, they wouldn't score so many runs. What our team is scoring is, I think the best score on that wicket,” Dube said.
It may seem like he is running high on confidence of the win, but Dube had a valid point. India, by far, has one of the dynamic batting line-ups that is yet to come together as a unit. They are yet to have a game where everyone has come in and hit the ground running without any stutter. And yet, they are on top of the group with four wins.
It also underlines the pressure of a World Cup, especially at home. “This is the World Cup. The game is a little difficult, not easy. If we don't get the start we want, then the game of Tilak Varma and Surya is different. They bat according to the situation. If the situation demands, they have to bat accordingly. If Tilak has to bat in a particular situation, then he does, and I don't have to say anything about Surya because he is a player who can take the team to the best position,” Dube explained when asked about the duo’s struggles.
In saying that, Dube is one of the few who have stepped up massively with the bat and the ball. The Mumbaikar credits the work he has put in during the off-season for the upskilling he has done, but at the same time, he acknowledges the game awareness he has developed but consistently getting to play the difficult role. It has helped him in being smart about his shot selections, especially against pacers.
“I have got the opportunity to play in that situation. So when you play, you always learn. So I have played and I have become a little smart in that situation. So I know that yes, this bowler can come to me on this ball. These are the strengths. I think the fast bowler can bowl me short, slower, but I've worked really hard towards all those things. And yes, now I'm getting better. And game awareness is very important because if you know that the bowler can bowl you this ball, you'll be ready for it. So that is more important and it has gotten much better from my side,” Dube explained.
He credited Surya, the captain, and head coach Gautam Gambhir for gaining confidence in his bowling. “I prepared myself in all those departments, which are batting, bowling, and fielding. So I worked really hard on my fitness. Now I am bowling well, now I am batting well. My bowling has become better because of my fitness. So that is what I have worked and all credit goes to Gauti bhai and Surya because they have believed in me that yes, you can bowl for us,” he said.