Whatever our team is scoring is the best total on that pitch: Shivam Dube

There have been multiple mini-collapses, lull periods in middle-overs and struggles against spinners. Abhishek Sharma is yet to get off mark, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav have struggled for rhythm to an extent where there are legitimate questions about India’s batting going into the Super 8s.

However, Shivam Dube, who scored a fifty against Netherlands and set up India’s 17-run win, said that the pitches have not been the best to bat on. He also added that whatever India posted across Mumbai, New Delhi, Colombo and Ahmedabad is the best total any team could score on that particular pitch. “We know that what runs we are scoring on wickets, it's one of the best scores. Like today on this wicket we scored 190-plus, and on this wicket it was not easy to hit, not from us but any of the team who would be playing, they wouldn't score so many runs. What our team is scoring is, I think the best score on that wicket,” Dube said.

It may seem like he is running high on confidence of the win, but Dube had a valid point. India, by far, has one of the dynamic batting line-ups that is yet to come together as a unit. They are yet to have a game where everyone has come in and hit the ground running without any stutter. And yet, they are on top of the group with four wins.

It also underlines the pressure of a World Cup, especially at home. “This is the World Cup. The game is a little difficult, not easy. If we don't get the start we want, then the game of Tilak Varma and Surya is different. They bat according to the situation. If the situation demands, they have to bat accordingly. If Tilak has to bat in a particular situation, then he does, and I don't have to say anything about Surya because he is a player who can take the team to the best position,” Dube explained when asked about the duo’s struggles.