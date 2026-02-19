Shivam Dube: India's silent hero this T20 World Cup

AHMEDABAD: India all-rounder Shivam Dube is rapidly enhancing his credentials as a premier power-hitter with impactful performances in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

After crucial cameos on tricky pitches against Namibia and Pakistan, Dube overcame a slow start to provide much-needed momentum to India's innings in the middle overs against the Netherlands here on Wednesday.

Tested by off-spinner Aryan Dutt initially and managing six off his first 11 balls, Dube stepped on the accelerator to end with a match-winning 31-ball 66 including half a dozen sixes.

Playing in his second T20 World Cup, Dube was always known for his siting-hitting prowess against the spinners but now he has made himself equally effective against the pacers.

His improved play against fast bowlers was on display against the Netherlands as he read the pace variations well from the hand of Logan van Been to dispatch him for three maximums.

Dube's game against the short ball has improved by a few notches and he credits it to the hard yards he put in after moving to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.