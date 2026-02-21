Battle for spin bowling supremacy on cards as England take on Sri Lanka in Super 8s

PALLEKELE: A battle for spin-bowling supremacy is on the cards as England look to draw inspiration from their recent series whitewash of Sri Lanka when the two sides clash in a Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

England had beaten Sri Lanka 3-0 in their T20I series here earlier this month and they would be happy to return to the island nation for the Super Eight match, having played all their group games in India.

The two-time champions are, however, yet to convince at this T20 World Cup, with three nervy victories against associate nations and a loss at the hands of former champions West Indies.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka began with wins over Ireland and Oman, and were at their best against Australia, whom they beat by eights wickets while chasing 182 here.

The Lankans, however, lost their momentum, losing to giant-killers Zimbabwe in their last group match in Colombo on Thursday.

It will be a fresh start for both the sides with Sri Lanka looking to cash in on the home advantage while England would be looking to pick up steam in the tournament at a place where they had done well less than a month back.

For Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka would be looking to continue his top form at the venue where he had hit 100 not out in the win against Australia. He is among the three centurions in this T20 World Cup and is at the second spot among highest run getters so far.