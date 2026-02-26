T20 World Cup: We want to play this brand of cricket: Varma

Although it might feel like a batter talking after a massive win, the game plan for India seem to be clear. This is the brand of cricket they want to play and the pitches they prefer to play on. Arshdeep Singh would later explain how the bowlers are happy to go for runs and do the dirty work as long as batters enjoy themselves and bat like they did on Thursday. “As long as our batters are enjoying batting on that wicket, we are more than happy. If we go for runs, it's not a problem. The way our gameplay has been for the past two years, we score a lot and try to defend it. So as long as we keep getting wickets where the batters can play freely, because we play batting up to No 8. So as long as they get that freedom from the wickets and they can make runs freely, we are more than happy to do the dirty job and that's it,” Arshdeep said.