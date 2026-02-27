Hardik satisfied over knock vs Zimbabwe

CHENNAI: In a must-win Super 8s game against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was key with both ball and bat to help his team win by 72 runs.

With this win, the defending champions have momentum on their side in their last Super 8s match against West Indies, a virtual knockout.

Pandya came up with a gem of an innings with an unbeaten 50 to set a good total for India. With the ball, he bowled three overs and conceded 21 runs and went wicketless. But it was his partnership with Tilak Varma that changed the match. The duo raised 84 runs in 31 balls in the fifth wicket that sealed the fate of the visitors.

"Pretty happy. Yes, it sounds like a 23-ball 50, but I think I had to reassess in the situation as well. What I meant by that is, I felt I was trying to hit too hard. Just in the game, I realized I can time the ball and hit sixes as well. So I think for me, it was a good game to continue the rhythm because I feel the couple of games I had, I could not do what I wanted. So pretty satisfied," said Hardik.