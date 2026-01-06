Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur unlikely to receive compensation after BCCI-directed release from KKR

KOLKATA: Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman is unlikely to receive any financial compensation after being released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the instructions of the BCCI, despite having no role in the circumstances that led to the termination of his contract.

Mustafizur was bought by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore at the IPL auction following competitive bids from Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

The Indian Board did not specify the reasons for its decision and merely stated that it was necessitated by “the developments all around”.

In what is being seen as a retaliatory move, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has demanded that their T20 World Cup matches be shifted from India to Sri Lanka.

While the move has triggered debate over player rights, especially since Mustafizur neither voluntarily pulled out of the competition nor was accused of any wrongdoing, sources say the existing insurance framework leaves little room for compensation.

“The salaries of all IPL players are insured. For foreign international players, normally the franchise pays if he is injured after joining the camp or during the course of the tournament.

“Normally up to 50 percent is paid from insurance. It is better for India’s injured centrally contracted cricketers, who normally get paid by the BCCI,” an IPL source familiar with the matter told PTI on condition of anonymity.