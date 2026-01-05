Bangladesh bans IPL telecast over Mustafizur Rahman-BCCI controversy

The Bangladesh government has imposed an indefinite ban on the telecast and promotion of the Indian Premier League (IPL), escalating a controversy triggered by the removal of national fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ahead of the 2026 season.

In an official order issued on January 5, the authorities directed broadcasters and advertisers to immediately suspend all IPL-related programmes, promotions and event coverage across the country. The directive, approved by the competent authority, will remain in force until further notice and was described as being taken in the “public interest”.

The decision follows KKR’s move to drop Rahman. The Bangladesh government maintained that no clear or reasonable explanation had been provided for the decision, leading to widespread public anger.

“There is no logical reason for this decision of the Indian Cricket Board and such a decision has distressed, shocked and angered the people of Bangladesh,” the order stated.

As a result, the government said it was compelled to act.

“A request has been made to stop the promotion/broadcast of all games and events of the Indian Premier League (IPL) until further orders,” it added.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier directed KKR to release the Bangladeshi pacer citing “recent developments” as the reason for the decision. The team could instead choose another player as replacement.