Having lost only four ODI series at home since 2010, hosts will be keen to keep dominance alive

CHENNAI: On Saturday, as India pacer Mohammed Siraj addressed the media ahead of the third and final one-day international (ODI) against New Zealand in Indore, questions about different players' form, roles, team environment and more started to fill the room. While it is not unusual for a senior player of the team to answer such questions, this time there seems to be a little more anxiety and tension in the air.

There are reasons too. After New Zealand secured the second ODI rather easily, India are now in a precarious position. If the visitors manage to eke out a victory in Indore on Sunday, they have a chance to make history for the second time in two years. Last time they beat India in red-ball series 3-0 and now if they win this will be their first white ball 50-over series win in India.

If India's red-ball dominance at home in the 21st century is much revered and talked about before it was ended by New Zealand in 2024, their ODI record at home has largely been impeccable and something that seemed impregnable.