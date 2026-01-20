Injured all-rounder Bracewell to be monitored during T20I series; Clarke to stay with NZ squad

NEW DELHI: New Zealand coach Rob Walter said all-rounder Michael Bracewell's participation in the five-match T20I series against India is dependent on his recovery from a minor left-calf strain that he sustained during the recent third ODI at Indore.

New Zealand defeated India by 41 runs to seal a historic 2-1 ODI series win at the Holkar Stadium but Bracewell did not bowl after suffering a calf niggle while fielding.

"Bracewell will be treated and monitored over the coming days before a decision on his further involvement in the tour is confirmed," said Walter in a release issued by New Zealand Cricket.

"It was incredibly special to win the ODI series and create some history. There were lots of special performances combined with fantastic teamwork to achieve something that hadn't been done before."

Walter said Bracewell will remain with the squad, but the players needed to recover quickly ahead of the T20 series, beginning on Wednesday at Nagpur.

"Michael has travelled with the squad to Nagpur. But with a short turn-around to the T20 series we'll need to recover well and refocus quickly to be ready for the opening game," he added.