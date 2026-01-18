IND vs NZ: More questions and not a lot of answers after another historic series loss

CHENNAI: An ODI series such as the one between India and New Zealand runs the risk of being lost to some of the sport's usual elements. With the 50-over World Cup 20 months away in a different continent where conditions are expected to be very different, you cannot gleam much from matches played in India. What has happened in January 2026 has little meaning or context to what may happen in October 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. There's of course a qualification element to next year's World Cup but India are well placed to qualify. In essence, this whole series, then, was a bit of a box-ticking exercise with no long-term jeopardy associated to it but more on that anon.

But it's safe to say the last week or so has been a timely wake-up call for the Indian leadership group and support staff. Forget the fact that they have lost an ODI series at home for the first time in three years (Australia in March 2023 if you are wondering), there seems to be a lack of clarity and messaging between the team and the support staff.

The positives, first. Virat Kohli was utterly magisterial for the majority of the series and his 124 in the third ODI on Sunday further showed he retains everything that made him a world-beater in this format over a decade ago. Harshit Rana has further entrenched himself within the set-up after another eye-catching displays, both with bat and ball. Five wickets and some big ball-striking is a blessing in a team that has historically struggled to unearth specialist bowlers capable of finding boundaries at the death.