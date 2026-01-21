Bangladesh will not back down to 'coercion' in India T20 World Cup row

DHAKA: Bangladesh said they would not back down to "coercion" and play their T20 World Cup matches in India, casting doubt on their participation with cricket's governing body yet to rule on the impasse.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are refusing to play in India, citing security concerns, and asked the International Cricket Council to move their matches to co-hosts Sri Lanka for next month's tournament.

Talks with the ICC at the weekend failed to reach any deal to end the impasse.

Indian media reported that Bangladesh had been told to agree to play in India by Wednesday or risk being kicked out of the tournament.

But the Dhaka government said they would not be pressured into changing their stance.

"We have logically requested a change of venue for valid reasons," Asif Nazrul, Youth and Sports Adviser in the Bangladesh interim government, told the state-run BSS news agency late Tuesday.

"We cannot be forced to play in India through illogical pressure or unreasonable coercion."