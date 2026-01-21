PCB tells ICC it backs Bangladesh's refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India: Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board has reportedly backed Bangladesh's stance of refusing to play its T20 World Cup matches in India due to "security concerns" in a communication to the ICC.

The ICC Board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to take a final call on Bangladesh's participation in the T20 World Cup, including whether the team will travel to India for the tournament starting February 7.

Bangladesh are slated to play all four of their group-stage matches in India, with the first three scheduled in Kolkata and the remaining one in Mumbai.

However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board, supported by its government, has remained adamant and sought a shift of its matches to co-hosts Sri Lanka.

On the eve of the ICC meeting, the PCB wrote to the global body stating that it supports the BCB's stance, citing political instability in the region and has copied all ICC Board members on the letter, according to 'ESPNCricinfo'.