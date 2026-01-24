Athish, Sonu put Tamil Nadu in driver's seat

CHENNAI: For once this season Tamil Nadu's batting depth came to the fore as the visitors riding on the good work by SR Athish (88) and Sonu Yadav (74) made 316 in 88.2 overs against Odisha on the third day of the Ranji Trophy played at Cuttack on Saturday. Set a target of 445 for a win Odisha were 47 for 2 in 15.3 overs in their second essay.

"Pleased with the target we have set. Considering the conditions (dew) and wicket (still aiding pacers), it is a stiff target to overcome for Odisha. But I would like my bowlers not to be overconfident and bowl wicket to wicket, keep it tight," said M Senthilnathan, Tamil Nadu red-ball coach after the day's play.

Apart from Athish and Yadav, G Ajitesh (49) and Sai Kishore (40) made useful contributions.

On Saturday morning, P Viduth was the first to go without making much noise, soon Pradosh Ranjan Paul perished after hitting a couple of boundaries. C Andre Siddarath struggled to find his rhythm and was out for just 1 to Biplab. Ajitesh was judicious in his shot selection and thus made 49.